Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. GMP Securities reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.80.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 344,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,840. The firm has a market cap of $537.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$5.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$139.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

