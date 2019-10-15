BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Update

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 30th total of 212,400 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

BTAI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. 13,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Mueller acquired 8,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $73,818.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta acquired 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $25,773.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $165,104 over the last 90 days. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 979,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

