BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 277.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.14% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $25,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,872,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,708,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,330 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 529.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 999,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 841,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 136.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 104.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 479,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 244,292 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BDSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $34,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 24,506 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $117,383.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,874,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,511.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,683 shares of company stock valued at $969,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.