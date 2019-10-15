Biegel & Waller LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Biegel & Waller LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Biegel & Waller LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Biegel & Waller LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 108,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,629,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 272,717 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

