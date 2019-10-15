Biegel & Waller LLC Acquires 402 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.8% during the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $800,000. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $335,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 25,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $4.82 on Tuesday, reaching $121.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,265,596. The firm has a market cap of $371.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

