BidaskClub Upgrades Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VICR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.73. Vicor has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $49.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Vicor had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,382 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $314,672.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 5,060 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $481,817. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 154.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 43.2% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 47,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 315.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

