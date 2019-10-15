BidaskClub Upgrades Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to Hold

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

GILD stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

