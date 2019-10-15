BidaskClub Lowers Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ CASS traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 155,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,038. The company has a market capitalization of $751.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $60.68.
Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.39 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 13.07%.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
