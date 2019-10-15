BidaskClub Lowers Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ CASS traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 155,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,038. The company has a market capitalization of $751.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $60.68.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.39 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

