BidaskClub Downgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Strong Sell

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $21.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 254.09% and a negative net margin of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $126,895.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,189,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $163,317. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

