BidaskClub Downgrades ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Strong Sell

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

ORBC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,103. The stock has a market cap of $346.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,926.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,636,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,863,000 after buying an additional 61,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 1,360,466 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,641,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after buying an additional 194,201 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,869,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 191,946 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,145,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

