BidaskClub Downgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

