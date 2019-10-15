Bhaskar Rao Sells 2,215 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,215 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $169,956.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $81.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $230,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 222.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,718,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the period.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

