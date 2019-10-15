Bezop (BEZ) Hits Market Cap of $253,853.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Bezop has a market cap of $253,853.00 and $1,236.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezop has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Bezop token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, Exrates and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00227230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.01068524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00090244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . Bezop’s official website is bezop.io . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinBene, Livecoin, LATOKEN, IDEX, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

