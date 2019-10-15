BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. BeyondAirInc . has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

