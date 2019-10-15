Bender Robert & Associates Has $1.34 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,143,000 after purchasing an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,866,878,000 after purchasing an additional 573,923 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 550,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after purchasing an additional 433,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.28. The stock had a trading volume of 33,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,773. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.78 and a twelve month high of $234.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.