Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Stock Price Up 20%

Bell Copper Corp (CVE:BCU)’s stock price rose 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 52,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 38,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

Bell Copper Company Profile (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral property interests in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Kabba porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of 13,000 acres located in northwestern Arizona. The company was formerly known as Bell Resources Corporation and changed its name to Bell Copper Corporation in April 2008.

