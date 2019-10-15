Beetle Coin (BEET) One Day Volume Tops $50,747.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $18.94, $32.15 and $50.98. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $50,747.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 72.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000081 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $7.50, $33.94, $20.33, $10.39, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $24.43, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

