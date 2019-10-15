Beacon Financial Group Sells 522 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19,214.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,739,000 after buying an additional 1,335,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,092,000 after buying an additional 800,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 87.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,688,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,761,000 after buying an additional 785,974 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,521,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 191.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 310,426 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.97. 299,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,436. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $704,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,829 shares of company stock worth $872,799 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.