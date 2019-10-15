Beacon Financial Group Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,393 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,828 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564,340 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,885.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,414,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.