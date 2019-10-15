Beacon Financial Group Lowers Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,687 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,753.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,501 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $512,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,891 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.