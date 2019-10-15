Beacon Financial Group Has $5.04 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 60.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.70. 554,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,777,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $199.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

