Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 41,937,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,679 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,938,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,670,000 after buying an additional 97,571 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,462,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,465,000 after buying an additional 1,017,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,873,000 after buying an additional 476,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 166,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,702. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 9.11%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

