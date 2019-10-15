BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,275 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of BCB Bancorp worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCBP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCBP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.79. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

