BB&T (BBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BB&T to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BBT opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. BB&T has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

In other news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock valued at $714,407,173. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

