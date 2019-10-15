Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Short Interest Down 15.3% in September

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 30th total of 12,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of BTE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,614. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $722.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.56. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 71,578 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 115,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 128,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,435 shares in the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.