Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLRN. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1,372.0% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 78,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 368,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of FLRN stock remained flat at $$30.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,446. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.