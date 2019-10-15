Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $209,000 Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 756 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 666.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $3,471,486. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,322. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

