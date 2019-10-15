Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,169,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,452,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,554,000 after buying an additional 164,110 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,233,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,908,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.31. 8,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $170.42.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

