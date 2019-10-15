Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,964,000. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.10. The company had a trading volume of 768,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.21 and a 200 day moving average of $349.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $284.45 and a 52-week high of $362.89.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.