Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 803 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.07. 115,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,884. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $277.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.91.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.3014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

