Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,633 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,736,183 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.