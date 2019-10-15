Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Short Interest Up 7.3% in September

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the August 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 79,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $81,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 258,164 shares of company stock worth $285,127 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 367.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 23.8% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,992,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 382,729 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 284.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of BAS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,825. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.46. Basic Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

