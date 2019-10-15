BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.80

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 5790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

