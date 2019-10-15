Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $11.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, Director John Switzer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 152.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

