Barclays Reiterates $35.00 Price Target for Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRE. Scotiabank upgraded Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.03.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $34.44.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $213.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.46 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $342,890.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $254,553.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 60.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 145,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,829 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Duke Realty by 9.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Duke Realty by 97.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 214,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 105,852 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Duke Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.