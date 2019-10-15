Barclays Reiterates “$325.00” Price Target for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Barclays set a $325.00 target price on MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.17.
Shares of MKTX stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.43. 171,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,791. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.14. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $358.49 per share, for a total transaction of $358,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $955,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,433,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 60.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 41.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 25.0% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
