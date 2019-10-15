Barclays Reiterates “$325.00” Price Target for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Barclays set a $325.00 target price on MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.17.

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.43. 171,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,791. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.14. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $358.49 per share, for a total transaction of $358,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $955,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,433,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 60.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 41.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 25.0% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

