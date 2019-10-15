Barclays Reiterates $240.00 Price Target for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.62.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.28. 6,346,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,900,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $43,462,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,604,556 shares of company stock valued at $664,101,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 135.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.