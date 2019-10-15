Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Sprint (NYSE:S)

Sprint (NYSE:S)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sprint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.43.

Shares of S stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sprint has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sprint had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprint will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Saw sold 189,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $1,294,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 194,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,279,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,693. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Sprint by 64.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprint by 7,285.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Sprint in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprint in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprint in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

