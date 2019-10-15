Barclays Analysts Give Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) a $141.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $132.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $134.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 346,064 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,300,000 after purchasing an additional 165,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,785,000 after purchasing an additional 89,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,505,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,394,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

