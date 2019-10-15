Barclays Analysts Give DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) a $162.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $131.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.06.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

