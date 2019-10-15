BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

BKU opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $61,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $756,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,806.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

