BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.
In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $756,063.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $61,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 491,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,573. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.
