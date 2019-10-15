Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,699 Shares of County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of County Bancorp worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Roe bought 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $83,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,066.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,328 shares of company stock valued at $180,177. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

ICBK stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. County Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. County Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that County Bancorp Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

County Bancorp Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

