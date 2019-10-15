Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 890,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 154,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

