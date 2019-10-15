Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $470,000 in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth $96,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the second quarter worth $265,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.48. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

