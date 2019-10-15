Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $453,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.