Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 482,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $28,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 20,886 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $314,960.88. Insiders have sold a total of 70,563 shares of company stock worth $770,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

VRCA opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

