Bank of America Upgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,853. The company has a quick ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $690.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.48.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.22. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth $1,817,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at about $979,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

