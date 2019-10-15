Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,305 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.59% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 432.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

IXG stock opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

