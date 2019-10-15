Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBH. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $119.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.49. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $103.25 and a 12 month high of $132.80.

